Two arrested following alleged ‘speed contest’

Two men were arrested Friday night after allegedly engaging in a “speed contest” on Soledad Canyon Road, according to sheriff’s officials.

Around 9 p.m., a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy reported seeing two vehicles, a truck and sedan, racing on Soledad Canyon Road, according to spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

Both vehicles allegedly sped right past the deputy, and when the deputy caught up to them at a red light, the light turned green and both vehicles took off again, traveling at high rates of speed, estimated at 95-100 mph, Miller said.

A traffic stop was conducted on both vehicles near Saugus Speedway, where both drivers said they didn’t know each other, but admitted to reaching speeds of about 90 mph, one even allegedly commenting that it was a “bad decision,” Miller added.

Both men, ages 21 and 23 of Canyon Country, were arrested on suspicion of having an illegal speed contest and their vehicles were towed and impounded for 30 days.