Two-vehicle collision results in call to first responders

A two-vehicle collision in Canyon Country resulted in an ambulance being called to the scene on Thursday.

The call came into the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 4:41 p.m. at the corner of Honby Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

“Our units are responding to reports of two vehicles in a traffic collision, (and) one of the vehicles is overturned,” said Lua.

None of the people involved were taken away in the ambulance.

Traffic was temporarily delayed in the area as officials worked to clear the scene of the wreckage.