Two-vehicle traffic collision sends one to the hospital

A two-vehicle traffic collision in northeast Saugus sent one person to the hospital Saturday.

The collision occurred between the vehicles at the corner of Bouquet Canyon Road and Vasquez Canyon Road at 1:18 p.m.

“We transported one person to a trauma center,” said Supervisor Ed Pickett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The driver of the Toyota Prius involved in the collision with a Toyota pickup truck was transported conscious and breathing from the scene after the vehicle had rolled over.