Van Hook appointed to L.A. County education task force

College of the Canyons recently announced that Chancellor Dianne G. Van Hook has been appointed to the L.A. County Economic Resiliency Task Force’s education sector work team.

The appointment, made by county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, allows Van Hook to join the 19-person team of education administrators, focused on creating a framework for reopening colleges and universities countywide.

“I am honored to have been invited by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to create a plan for the safe reopening of our colleges and universities,” Van Hook said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working alongside other innovative educational leaders who share my commitment to the success and safety of students, faculty and the communities we serve.”

The education team is expected to report to the county’s Economic Resiliency Task Force with the team’s rationale for campus reopenings, while making recommendations that prioritize safety and health precautions, disease prevention and response capability, along with economic restoration.

“Besides ensuring that our students can continue and complete their courses of study, this work is essential to our focus on creating safe educational and training environments that will enable people who are unemployed or underemployed to obtain the skills they need so they can enter and move forward in the workforce,” Van Hook added.