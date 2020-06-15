Veteran Center searching for volunteers

Elliott Wolf, Founder of the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative hands a stack of veteran profiles to board member and volunteer coordinator Patti Ryan at the Santa Clarita Veteran Center in Newhall. Dan Watson/The Signal
As it prepares to reopen, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is looking for volunteers for the Veteran Center.

Volunteers would staff the desk during the center’s weekday hours and would perform duties, such as answering telephone inquiries, signing visitors in, assisting veterans with the food bank and explaining available services to veterans. 

Shifts are flexible and can accommodate availability, with options to volunteer half or full days each week or biweekly. 

Those interested in volunteering do not need to have any prior military experience.

The Veteran Center is located at 23222 Lyons Ave. in Newhall. Those interested in volunteering can visit scv-vets.org and complete a form located on the “Volunteer” tab. For more information, contact Jeff Stabile at [email protected] or 805-657-1957.

