Bob Kellar: Shop local, Santa Clarita

Summer is often a time for getting out of the house with family, spending time with friends, visiting new locations with loved ones and much more. Although outings at this time may look different and happen a lot less frequently, please do not let that deter you from taking advantage of all the shops and restaurants Santa Clarita has to offer. Shopping local is essential, now more than ever.

The city encourages all residents to support our local and diverse set of businesses that have been hard at work for months to deliver safer, modified services for all, as well as those that were forced to shut down and are just now welcoming back customers.

If you’re craving a night out for dinner with the family, consider dining al fresco at a local restaurant. With indoor dining restrictions in place, many food establishments are still offering outdoor and patio dining services for you to enjoy. Restaurants offering exterior dining are listed at VisitSantaClarita.com/Dine-in-Restaurants. Please call your favorite dining spot to confirm service and hours prior to visiting.

In addition, the city of Santa Clarita continues to support restaurants by offering the “Eat Local” program for restaurants that would like to expand their services on private sidewalks and private parking spaces. This is an innovative program that is helping our community’s restaurants become more flexible in how they deliver services.

For individuals who may not yet feel comfortable with dining or shopping in-person, countless businesses in our community continue to provide curbside, takeout and delivery options. From Westfield Valencia Town Center to Old Town Newhall, grocery stores and other shopping centers, many shopping locations are offering curbside services. Simply order and pay for your items online, then drive to the business location, where staff will deliver items to your vehicle.

Whether shopping in person or online for food, clothing, professional services, auto care and more in our community, we must commend the adjustments that Santa Clarita businesses have made in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As a part of our Safer Business Commitment, we have seen more than 100 businesses agree to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines to protect both employees and patrons. This commitment is an important step on the way back to normalcy for our community and helps improve confidence in shopping locally among residents. Learn more and view all businesses that have “made the commitment” at VisitSantaClarita.com/SaferBusinessCommitment.

As you make dining plans or have shopping wants and needs that arise, please consider shopping locally. When you shop locally, you give back to our community and play a part in keeping Santa Clarita unique. We are lucky to have so many diverse establishments of all sizes in our city, and each of us must do our part to keep them thriving!

Bob Kellar is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]