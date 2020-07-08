Cameron Smyth: Jumpstarting the local economy and the latest from Old Town Newhall

By Mayor Cameron Smyth

As Santa Clarita residents return to work and their favorite stores and restaurants reopen, now is an important time to remember to shop and eat local. By frequenting businesses here in Santa Clarita, your dollars help support our local economy and more tax revenue stays local, allowing the city to develop and implement services, programs, events and more.

This is part of the reason why the city launched the Eat Local program, where businesses throughout Santa Clarita can apply for a temporary use permit to expand their outdoor space and optimize occupancy while indoor dining limitations are in place. The city has waived its permitting fees for restaurants wanting to take part in the Eat Local program, and we look forward to locations around the city using this opportunity to jumpstart their business recovery in the coming weeks.

I am also excited to provide you with an update on the much-anticipated Old Town Newhall projects, located on Lyons Avenue between Railroad Avenue and Main Street.

The Laemmle Theatre project is nearing completion and plans to open this summer when movie theaters are given the go-ahead to open doors. Additionally, people have started moving into the upper floors of Newhall Crossings, and these residents can’t wait for the Arts and Entertainment District to return to full force!

Newhall Crossings news

Residents have also been clamoring to learn more about the retail and dining options coming to the first floor of Newhall Crossings, which plan to open to the public in late summer/early fall. I would like to share a little information about each confirmed tenant. A number of food, health, beauty and fitness options are making their way to the area, including:

XRO Fresh Churro Bar, which specializes in freshly made churros, coffee and horchata.

The Loaf Japanese Bakery & Café will offer simple, handmade delights that are fresh-baked daily and feature a distinctly Japanese flavor.

Rustic Burger House is family owned and serves up artisan burgers, as well as offering a great selection of beer and shakes.

Pops Artisanal Creamery is also family owned and uses farm-fresh, all-natural, organic ingredients in its small-batch ice cream and sorbets.

You and your friends will have a new after-work or weekend hangout spot at Maginn’s Irish Pub, which will have the coziness of a small-town pub, as well as a range of authentic Irish dishes, whiskey and, of course, Guinness!

The Glasshouse LA dance studio will offer daily dance and fitness classes, including Zumba from the industry’s hottest choreographers.

Grit + Gratitude is a holistic wellness, Pilates and fitness studio that delivers a full-body, mind and soul experience.

Finally, C’est L’Amour Nail will open a new nail spa in the area, creating a unique, luxurious and indulgent experience for all customers.

To learn more about residential opportunities, please visit NewhallCrossings.com. To stay up to date on business happenings in Newhall, please visit OldTownNewhall.com. I know I am looking forward to revisiting my favorite local businesses – and I encourage you to eat and shop local!

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]