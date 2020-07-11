Castaic District names new director of student support services

The Castaic Union School District has selected Nicole Moynihan to be its new director of student support services, district officials announced this week.

Moynihan was a special education teacher for 10 years before accepting a position as the program specialist in the Palmdale School District.

“Nicole is passionate about ensuring that all students have access to high-quality education and was drawn to Castaic Union School District for its commitment to inclusive practices for students with special needs,” read a district press release about the appointment.

Moynihan has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an education specialist credential from California State University, Northridge.

Additionally she completed her master’s in education in conjunction with her administrative credential in 2016.