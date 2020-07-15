Child airlifted to hospital after suffering injury in Canyon Country

A child was airlifted to a hospital after suffering an injury in Canyon Country, according to first responders.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of “an injury (requiring advanced life support)” around 10:38 a.m. on the 14000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez.

“Medical (was) needed at the front entrance and we did call in a helicopter,” he said.

The age, gender and condition of the minor were not immediately known, Lopez added.