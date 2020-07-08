Coroner ID’s Valencia teen killed in 405 collision

A Valencia teen was killed in a fatal vehicle-vs.-pedestrian, Interstate 405 collision Tuesday, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office.

Valencia resident Michael Lodl, 17, was identified as the person killed, his death attributed to multiple blunt force injuries, according to Lt. Kelly Yagerlener of the Coroner’s Office.

Numerous witnesses reported the incident, near Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys, Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3:44 p.m. to the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Communication Center, according to a CHP news release about the incident.

“Upon emergency personnel arrival, (Lodl) succumbed to his injuries,” said the CHP report. “Upon further investigation, it appears (Lodl) parked his vehicle on the right shoulder of I-405 southbound, exited his vehicle and intentionally ran into traffic.”

The No. 2, 3 and 4 lanes were closed for five hours in order for the investigation to be completed, according to the CHP report.

Mental health and other resources for the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas are available at BeTheDifferenceSCV.org.