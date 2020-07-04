Deputies detain one after reports of person in ski mask possibly armed

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

One person was detained in Newhall on the Fourth of July after law enforcement received reports of a man with a ski mask possibly armed. 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received reports of a person on foot with a gun on Railroad Avenue and Magic Mountain Parkway around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Sgt. Erick Jepson. 

“Deputies responded to reports of a man in all black with a black ski mask and possibly armed,” he said, adding that the person who matched the description was detained soon after. 

“It’s unknown at this time if there was a gun. Deputies are still out there investigating,” said Jepson about the investigation occurring after 4 p.m. 

Advertisement

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS