Deputies detain one after reports of person in ski mask possibly armed

One person was detained in Newhall on the Fourth of July after law enforcement received reports of a man with a ski mask possibly armed.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received reports of a person on foot with a gun on Railroad Avenue and Magic Mountain Parkway around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Sgt. Erick Jepson.

“Deputies responded to reports of a man in all black with a black ski mask and possibly armed,” he said, adding that the person who matched the description was detained soon after.

“It’s unknown at this time if there was a gun. Deputies are still out there investigating,” said Jepson about the investigation occurring after 4 p.m.