Emergency response called for injured hiker

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Santa Clarita Valley search and rescue teams were deployed to find an injured hiker in San Francisquito Canyon on Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a lost hiker around 11:30 a.m. in the San Francisquito Canyon area, according to Capt. Cruz.

“We were just dispatched and are on our way,” Cruz said. “(It’s reported) one male patient with unknown injuries.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS