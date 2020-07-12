Emergency response called for injured hiker

Santa Clarita Valley search and rescue teams were deployed to find an injured hiker in San Francisquito Canyon on Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a lost hiker around 11:30 a.m. in the San Francisquito Canyon area, according to Capt. Cruz.

“We were just dispatched and are on our way,” Cruz said. “(It’s reported) one male patient with unknown injuries.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.