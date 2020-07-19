Firefighters extinguish small spot fire

Firefighters quickly extinguished a small spot fire in Newhall early Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a brush fire on a hillside near the intersection of Dockweiler Drive and Ivy Lane in Newhall just after 4 a.m., according to supervisor Ed Pickett.

“The initial report was a small spot with no threat to any structures,” Pickett said. “Most of the units were cleared (from the scene) within the first 10 minutes, and the last two engines were cleared by 4:45 a.m.”

The approximately 10-by-10 foot spot was extinguished quickly and there were no injuries as a result of the incident.