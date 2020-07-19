Firefighters extinguish small spot fire

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel quickly extinguish a small spot fire on a hillside near the intersection of Dockweiler Drive and Ivy Lane in Newhall just after 4 a.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020. Rick McClure for The Signal
Firefighters quickly extinguished a small spot fire in Newhall early Sunday morning. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a brush fire on a hillside near the intersection of Dockweiler Drive and Ivy Lane in Newhall just after 4 a.m., according to supervisor Ed Pickett.

“The initial report was a small spot with no threat to any structures,” Pickett said. “Most of the units were cleared (from the scene) within the first 10 minutes, and the last two engines were cleared by 4:45 a.m.” 

The approximately 10-by-10 foot spot was extinguished quickly and there were no injuries as a result of the incident. 

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

