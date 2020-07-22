Firefighters hold #PearFire to one acre

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel held an Acton fire to 1 acre Wednesday morning.
The fire was first reported at 10:02 a.m., near the northbound side of the Highway 14 and the Pearblossom Highway Cut-off, according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“The call came in as a brush fire,” Lopez said. The fire was moving downhill in medium fuel with no wind.
By 10:57 a.m., firefighters had been able to contain and knockdown the small blaze, Lopez added.
No injuries or structures were threatened. The last Fire Department unit remained on the scene until 11:40 a.m. for “mop-up.”
