Garcia receives House committee assignments

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced Wednesday he has received his House committee assignments.

The congressman, who joined the House in mid-May as California’s 25th Congressional District representative, will serve on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, as well as the House Committee on Space, Science and Technology.

“A major concern for many who live in California’s 25th District is the status of our nation’s infrastructure, especially right here in Southern California. For too long, we’ve relied upon an outdated system that is crumbling right before us,” Garcia said in a prepared statement. “I am excited to work with my colleagues to find realistic and pragmatic solutions to real-world problems facing California’s 25th District.”

The Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure has jurisdiction over all modes of transportation: aviation, maritime and waterborne transportation, highways, bridges, mass transit and railroads, according to its website. It also oversees other national infrastructure, such as clean water and wastewater management, the transportation of resources by pipeline and flood damage reduction.

The Committee on Science, Space and Technology has jurisdiction over all energy research, development and projects, as well as all federally owned or operated non-military energy laboratories.

Members of both committees issued statements Wednesday, welcoming Garcia on board.

“The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will benefit immensely by adding someone with Congressman Garcia’s real-world business experience and perspective as a decorated naval aviator,” said Rep. Sam Graves, R-Missouri, the ranking member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.