Highway 14 crash stalls southbound traffic

A two-vehicle traffic collision stalled southbound commuter traffic on Highway 14 Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision on southbound Highway 14, near the Newhall Avenue onramp around 9:45 a.m., according to Officer Peter Nicholson of the CHP Traffic Management Office.

“It was reported as the HOV lane blocked with two vehicles,” Nicholson said. “As of 9:48 a.m., officers were holding lanes temporarily.”

The crash was blocking the HOV lane and No. 1 lane, and traffic was beginning to back up just before 10 a.m.

No SigAlert was issued and no injuries have been reported as a result of this incident, according to Nicholson and Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.