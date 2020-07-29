How to Stay Healthy While Completing an Online Degree

Online degrees have forever changed the potential of the workplace, especially in places like hospitals or clinics. Nurses can continue to work while completing the next qualification that allows them to advance their career and fill a much-needed spot in healthcare.



There is a massive nursing shortage around the world, and the demand is only set to grow as time goes on and populations grow. Not only will there need to be more nurses, there will need to be more nurses with higher qualifications to offset the demand of doctors.

Nursing is just one of the careers in which working while studying is non-negotiable. For nursing, and other careers like it, you will succeed when you use these top tips to stay healthy and focused while completing your online degree.

Choose the Best Degree for Your Goals

The best online degree is one that works to help you achieve as many of your goals as possible, while still allowing you the flexibility to juggle responsibilities. In nursing, for example, you need to choose the best online FNP programs in Texas. You need to know why they are the best and then decide on the program that best supports your education and future.

Top FNP programs will provide a rounded approach to education that will enable you to work confidently in all the roles an FNP must accomplish. You will also want a program that supports you and makes your education straightforward, for example by arranging your clinical experience on your behalf so that you don’t need to apply for nursing student positions on top of handling a full-time job.

The point of being so selective with your degree is to ensure that:

It teaches you more than you need to know. It provides support to help you continue to work and learn. You can learn at your own pace.

Set Up Great Routines from the Start

Routines are what will make or break you, so start building a better routine before your course begins. Instead of studying, read medical journals. Get used to “studying” and working on your degree before the real deal, so that by the time your course starts you will be used to the extra workload.

Managing your energy levels in this way will help you start off strong and carry on through the marathon of your degree.

Prep Healthy Meals

You need healthy meals jam-packed with vitamins and nutrients, and to do that consistently you will need to prep healthy meals in advance. Prepping is a great way to save time in the week and will also cut down on food waste substantially so you can save while eating well.

Prioritize a Good Night’s Sleep

One thing that you cannot give up is a good night’s sleep. Try to go to bed at the same time every night, using whatever trick in the book you need. Aromatherapy, weighted blankets, black-out blinds – all of these can help you sleep more deeply and wake up ready to work, study, and enjoy your day.

Get Friends and Family to Help

You cannot do this on your own, and thankfully you won’t have to. Get your fellow nurses, friends, and family to help out. This could be by coming over to help you prep your healthy lunch meals or it could be by studying together with your fellow nurses. There are so many ways your friends and family can help you study better and stay healthy through this period.

Don’t Be Afraid to Talk to Your Employer

Ask your employer what support they can give you while you work towards completing your degree. APRNs, especially FNPs, are in big demand. Your employer likely has many unfilled positions in the very field you are working to qualify in. With this in mind, it is in their best interest to help support your education so you can qualify faster. The worst they can do is tell you no, so always ask for support or even sponsorship.

Be Slow but Steady

The benefit of online degrees is that you can complete them course by course. They can be finished on your schedule, so if you have a difficult time juggling more than one course at a time don’t push yourself. It is far better for you to succeed over a longer period of time than to fail and have to repeat courses (and pay more overall).

You will become an APRN. You will succeed in your career. If you need more time to do it, then that is not a problem. The only thing that matters is that you make a tiny bit of progress every day.