L.A. County reports highest, one-day COVID-19 spike

Though partly due to a backlog of tests, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced 4,015 new COVID-19 cases — the highest one-day spike in cases since the start of the outbreak — bringing the total countywide to 120,539.

This comes as Public Health received a backlog of about 2,000 test results from one lab that just submitted lab results from July 2 through July 5 on Tuesday.

In addition, Public Health reported 46 new deaths in L.A. County related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,579.

Of those who died in the past 24 hours: 28 were over the age of 65, 24 of whom had underlying health conditions; 10 were between the ages of 41-65, seven of whom had underlying health conditions; and five were between the ages of 18-40, three of whom had underlying health conditions.

Testing results are available for over 1.2 million individuals, with 9% of all testing positive, while the daily positivity rate, which is composed of a seven-day rolling average, has risen to 11.6%, per Public Health.

Public Health has also reported a continued increase in hospitalizations Tuesday in L.A. County, with 1,969 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 27% of whom were in the ICU and 18% on ventilators, which remains substantially higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen three weeks ago.

“Our actions have consequences and they affect real people in our community,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a prepared statement. “Choosing to not practice physical distancing or objecting to wearing cloth face coverings when around others can be a life-altering decision. Everyone shares the collective responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 to save lives.”

Public Health officials also said Monday that almost 50% of new cases occur among younger people, with the most significant increase in the percentage of cases among residents between the ages of 18-40.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, Public Health reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total locally to 3,422.

About half of the cases in the SCV are from the Pitchess Detention Center and are expected to be tallied under cases out of Castaic. However, those numbers remain out of alignment, with Castaic reporting a total of 1,805 cases while the jail has 1,807 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19. The county attributes the discrepancy to delays and technical challenges in adding the Sheriff’s Department’s tallies to the Public Health tallies.

The latest figures from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released July 1 reported that 3,273 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 349 tests returning positive, 3,214 negative and 151 still pending, said Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital. Nineteen people remained in the hospital, an increase of six from the previous week, while 110 had since recovered and been discharged, Moody added.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 3,422 Tuesday, which, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,386

Unincorporated – Acton: 29

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 15

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 51

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,805 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 3

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Saugus: 6

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 76

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 34

Unincorporated – Valencia: 14

