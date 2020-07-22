L.A. County sees more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced Wednesday 3,266 additional COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 164,870 countywide.

“Nearly 60% of the cases we’re now seeing are among our young adults, and hospitalizations are also increasing among young adults, but 75% of those who are dying right now are older adults,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “This is all extremely distressing, remembering that these numbers add up to thousands of individual people, grandmothers and grandfathers, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, cousins, friends and neighbors.”

In addition, Public Health reported 64 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday, for a total of 4,213 in L.A. County.

Of those who died: 45 were over the age of 65, 40 of whom had underlying health conditions; and 18 were between the ages of 41-65, 16 of whom had underlying health conditions. The remaining death was reported by the city of Long Beach, which has its own public health department.

These figures still reflect behaviors that county residents were engaging in about three weeks ago, prior to restrictions being reinstated, Ferrer said.

“This week, I believe, can be a critical turning point in determining whether our collective efforts are beginning to take us in a better direction — the stakes are really high,” Ferrer added.

L.A. County also reached its fourth consecutive day of more than 2,200 hospitalizations, with 2,207 currently hospitalized, of which 27% were in the IUC and 19% on ventilators.

The seven-day average of new cases, which was 1,763 on June 22, has now climbed to 2,952, per Public Health.

“That’s almost twice as many cases as we reported a month ago, and it’s higher than it’s been at any point during the pandemic,” Ferrer added. “The seven-day average paints a clear picture about what’s happened over the last few weeks, which is that here in L.A. County, we continue to see a sharp increase in community transmission.”

Even so, Ferrer said the seven-day rolling average in daily positivity rate has begun to flatten out at approximately 8.5% since July 1.

“This is good news for all of us, because the positivity rate helps us understand how widespread our community transmission is,” she added. “The fact that we’re leveling off is encouraging.”

Data released on deaths from January through June of 2019 versus COVID-19 death rates from the same period this year shows that COVID-19 has killed more people than Alzheimer’s disease and stroke, second only to coronary heart disease.

“While this isn’t a perfect comparison because this year’s data for other leading causes of death has not yet been finalized, it does appear that COVID-19 is on track to claim more lives in L.A. County than any disease, except coronary heart disease,” Ferrer said. “In the first six months of 2020, COVID-19 killed more than twice as many people as the flu did over an eighth month period.”

Santa Clarita Valley cases

In the Santa Clarita Valley, a total of 3,986 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed as of Tuesday, ahead of an update expected Wednesday afternoon.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released its weekly tallies Monday, which showed that more than 300 tests had been conducted since Wednesday, totaling 4,793 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 555 returned positive and 5,063 were negative, while 339 remained pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. A total of 151 people have recovered and 26 remained at the hospital — an increase of three since Wednesday.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region as of Tuesday were as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,839

Unincorporated – Acton: 40

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 17

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 69

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,839 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 4

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 2

Unincorporated – Saugus: 12

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 94

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 37

Unincorporated – Valencia: 30

