Learn more about SCV groundwater in virtual workshop

SCV Water officials are inviting the public to join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency for a water-supply workshop, as they continue to develop a Groundwater Sustainability Plan.

A critical link exists between surface waters, such as rivers, like the Santa Clara River, streams and lakes, and groundwater, which begins as precipitation and snowmelt.

The GSP is expected to be tailored to the resources and needs within the SCV community and must be adopted by January 2022.

That being said, the workshop aims to allow the public to learn from experts on some of the most important factors that play a role in how surface water and groundwater interact along the river.

In addition, participants are expected to learn the process that takes place in identifying potential groundwater-dependent ecosystems, which are ecological communities of plant and animal species that depend on groundwater that emerges from aquifers or occurs near the surface along the river.

Following each presentation, participants are expected to get an opportunity to ask questions, and a resource center is set to be available online, where they can watch videos and download handouts for further study.

The Local Ecosystems and the Groundwater/Surface Water Connection workshop is scheduled 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 5 via Zoom or by phone. For more information, visit scvgsa.org.