Man arrested after spitting at EMT

A 32-year-old man from Canyon Country was arrested Monday on suspicion of public intoxication and battery on a first responder after spitting at an EMT.

The incident started around 9 p.m. that night after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a dispute among a landlord and tenant at a residence on Marchland Avenue, according to Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

“The suspect was reportedly renting a room at the house. On the night of the incident, the suspect was intoxicated and verbally argumentative with members of the household. Deputies came to the location in efforts ‘to keep the peace,’ she said in an email.

Everything seemed to be under control after deputies escorted the man to his room but just before leaving the scene, deputies were approached by the suspect who “suddenly ran outside to the patrol car and started hitting the patrol car window with his hands. The suspect became combative with the deputy,” said Miller.

An EMT on the scene who was assisting in assessing the man spat on by the suspect.

The 32-year-old was then arrested on suspicion of both public intoxication and battery on an EMT. He was held at the station in lieu of $20,000 bail.