Man arrested twice in the same month for suspected felonies

A Saugus man has been arrested twice this month on suspicion of felonies for two separate incidents.

The 33-year-old man was arrested most recently after deputies were flagged down by an alleged victim at 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday on the 27600 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.

“The male adult victim pointed to the suspect (a male adult) who was standing nearby and told the deputy that the suspect attempted to rob him while he was sitting at a table in front of the location (where the crime had taken place),” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “The suspect allegedly attempted to forcefully take the victim’s cell phone.”

The suspect is alleged to have punched the victim in the face in the attempt to steal the phone, Miller said.

The suspect was then arrested on suspicion of felonious armed robbery and petty theft charges. The suspect also stands accused of taking the victim’s bandana from the table, as well, which was what prompted the theft charge.

The suspect was also arrested July 8 on suspicion of felony burglary, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs.

In both instances, the suspect was released the same day of his arrest his own recognizance, due to both suspected booking charges falling underneath the early release guidelines since COVID-19.