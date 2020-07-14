Man suspected of brandishing a knife during Canyon Country confrontation

A man is suspected of brandishing a knife at a victim during an alleged Canyon Country altercation on Tuesday.

The call was first reported at approximately 3:45 p.m. on the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Sgt. Jason Elizondo, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The incident allegedly involved a knife, and one person was detained after deputies located an alleged suspect walking on the road.

There were no initial reports of injuries as a result of the suspected altercation as of the publication of this article.