Occupants of vehicle rescued from cliff edge

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

First responders rescued two people from a pickup truck perched on the edge of a cliff in Canyon Country Tuesday early morning. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a vehicle on the edge of a 100-foot drop on the 27000 block of Brooken Avenue around 1:45 a.m., according to supervisor Leslie Lua.

“The vehicle occupants were unable to get out without fear of shifting the weight of the vehicle,” Lua said. 

Once they had arrived on the scene, first responders worked to secure the truck to an engine in order to safely extricate the occupants, Lua added.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident and no transports were made. 

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS