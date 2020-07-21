Occupants of vehicle rescued from cliff edge

First responders rescued two people from a pickup truck perched on the edge of a cliff in Canyon Country Tuesday early morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a vehicle on the edge of a 100-foot drop on the 27000 block of Brooken Avenue around 1:45 a.m., according to supervisor Leslie Lua.

“The vehicle occupants were unable to get out without fear of shifting the weight of the vehicle,” Lua said.

Once they had arrived on the scene, first responders worked to secure the truck to an engine in order to safely extricate the occupants, Lua added.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident and no transports were made.