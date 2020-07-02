Planning Commission to consider three-story, self-storage project in business park

Photo simulation of the proposed self-storage facility on Centre Pointe Parkway and Diamond Place. Courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is expected to consider Tuesday the development of a 56-foot-tall self-storage facility within the city’s Business Park zone.

UN Development Properties, LLC, has proposed to build a 130,060-square-foot, industrial building to be used as a self-storage facility, which would include three levels above ground, plus an underground basement. The project also consists of indoor and on-site parking, vehicle loading stalls, storage units, a management office, caretaker’s residence and an after-hours security gate with coded access, according to project details. 

The project is proposed for buildout on 1.51 acres of land located at the southwest corner of Centre Pointe Parkway and Diamond Place, with the “surrounding area densely populated by industrial buildings that consist of offices, light manufacturing, motorcycle sales, research facilities and warehouses,” read the project description. 

No residential properties are located near the proposed site. 

“The closest residential community is the Habitat for Heroes development, located approximately 1,800 feet from the project. The subject property is located within an existing, developed business park and would be compatible with the adjacent environment,” according to the project description. 

City staff recommends the Planning Commission adopt a resolution to permit the construction and operation of the project, which would not require approval from the City Council. They are expected to discuss the matter during their meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, which will offer live remote access via santa-clarita.com/agendas or on Channel 20.

