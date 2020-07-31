Public Health death tolls climb above 4,600 after 69 new deaths reported

The COVID-19 death toll across Los Angeles County reached 4,621 Friday after the Public Health Department reported 69 new deaths, marking an increase from last week’s tally and following the highest one-day death toll of 91 announced Wednesday.

The death toll in the Santa Clarita Valley reached 46 following one new death reported Thursday.

Of the 69 new deaths reported Friday, 18 people (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, 25 people were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 15 were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and four were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.

“As we are seeing increases these past few days in the numbers of people dying from COVID-19, the reality of the devastation cannot be ignored,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a prepared statement. “Nor can we ignore the reality that there are actions each person can take to prevent these tragic outcomes. Together, we can slow the spread of this deadly virus with simple acts of respect and kindness — wear a face covering, avoid gathering with people you don’t live with, stay home as much as possible, and practice hand hygiene. Together, we can heal.”

Recent deaths reports are a lagging indicator of the spread of the virus and reflect exposures that had occurred weeks earlier, according to Public Health.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, 43 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, with 30 in the city of Santa Clarita, four in Stevenson Ranch, two each in Action and Castaic and one each in Agua Dulce, Canyon Country, Sand Canyon and Saugus.

Countywide, Public Health announced 2,651 new cases, which brought the overall tally to 188,481.

To date, there are a total of 2,568 “confirmed and suspect cases” that are hospitalized, of which 18% are on ventilators, according to Public Health.

Department officials reiterated Friday that residents are encouraged to report suspected outbreaks and notify Public Health if their employer isn’t protecting them by following safety measures and business protocol. Residents can call 888-700-9995. These tips can be submitted anonymously.

SCV case breakdown

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has conducted 5,317 COVID-19 tests since the onset of the pandemic, according to tallies released Thursday. Of those tested — many of whom are tested more than once — 657 returned positive, 5,808 were negative, and 176 remain pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody. A total of 180 people have recovered and been discharged, while 25 remained at the hospital, he added.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 4,375 Friday, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,152

Unincorporated – Acton: 44

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 20

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 81

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,859 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 5

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus: 14

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 115

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 44

Unincorporated – Valencia: 34

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.