Ridge Fire at 320 acres, 40% contained

The Ridge Fire in Gorman that erupted Monday afternoon grew to 320 acres and remained 40% containment Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

“(Firefighters) are expecting the brush fire to increase (in acreage) throughout the day,” said Fire Department Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

The blaze had reached 40% containment at just over 300 acres around 6:20 p.m. Monday, and forward progress had stopped, fire officials said.

Personnel on the ground will face hot weather conditions near 94 degrees and wind gusts as high as 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The brush fire was first reported around 3:40 p.m. near Lancaster Road and Ridge Route Road as 2 acres and quickly doubled in size, threatening one home. By 5 p.m., the fire had reached 200 acres and 310 acres by 8 p.m.

With a fast-spreading blaze, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies evacuated residents south of Highway 138, which was temporarily closed due to the fire but reopened just after midnight Tuesday.

Crews continued to work constructing a line around the fire in steep, rugged terrain on Monday night, the Fire Department said in a tweet Monday night.