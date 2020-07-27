UPDATE: Ridge Fire reaches 300 acres, evacuations ordered

A brush fire in Gorman reached 300 acres Monday afternoon, resulting in a second alarm by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies began evacuating residents south of Highway 138 as of 5:30 p.m., according to a social media post via the department.

By 6:20 p.m., the fire was at 300-plus acres with 40% containment and forward rate of spread stopped, according to L.A. County Fire Department supervisor Ed Pickett.

A SigAlert was issued for Highway 138 at Old Ridge Route Road, as it was closed in both directions for an unknown duration due to fire on both sides of the highway, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Also closed were both the Highway 14 and Interstate 5 connectors to Highway 138, per Caltrans.

Residents on Three Points Road in Neenach remained safe as of 5:30 p.m., but were told to prepare to evacuate if the winds shift.

The Castaic Animal Care Center was opened to large animals being evacuated from the fire.

**UPDATE** 300+ FFs have stopped forward progress of approx 300 acre #RidgeFire. 138 remains closed in both directions near Ridge Route Rd as crews continue to work in the area. This view is looking south from the 138 just west of Ridge Route Rd. pic.twitter.com/eQgUV07YNn — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 28, 2020

The fire was first reported at 3:40 p.m., near Lancaster Road and Ridge Route Road.

The initial firefighters on the scene reported the blaze was 2 acres. A few minutes later, it had doubled in size, and was threatening at least one home.

Aero units were then dispatched to assist firefighters on the ground.

By 5 p.m., the fire had grown to 200 acres and “many” structures were threatened, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Command and Control.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Signal Staff Writer Emily Alvarenga contributed to this report.

ADVISORY: #RidgeFire Deputies evacuated one residence S of Hwy 138. ATTN: RESIDENTS ON THREE POINTS RD, NEENACH- YOU ARE SAFE RIGHT NOW BUT IF WINDS SHIFT, YOU MAY BE EVACUATED. PLEASE GATHER IMPORTANT ITEMS (documents, credit cards, medication, pets) IN CASE YOU NEED TO LEAVE. pic.twitter.com/N4XPBzULxJ — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) July 28, 2020