Rowher Fire at 50% containment, 625 acres

The fast-spreading Rowher Fire in Agua Dulce reached about 625 acres overnight, with approximately 50% containment, according to Maria Grycan, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

On Thursday morning, the fire was mapped by aircraft, while more than 400 personnel, a majority from the Angeles National Forest, continued to battle the fire from the ground, ANF Fire Chief Robert Garcia said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department and ANF personnel first responded to reports of a brush fire at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday on the 11110 block of West Mint Canyon Road in Agua Dulce, according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

By 3:30 p.m., the 4- to 5-acre fire had grown to 150-200 acres at a moderate rate of speed with gusty wind conditions, according to John Clearwater, spokesman for the Angeles National Forest.

A DC-10 tanker drops fire retardant on a brush fire near Rowher Flats Off-Highway Vehicle Area in Agua Dulce on Wednesday, July 01, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

The fire was being handled by ANF fire teams, with the L.A. County Fire Department, along with a number of helicopters and air tankers, assisting.

“Those crews worked through the night to continue building containment and gave relief crews a really good starting point this morning,” Garcia said. “A marine layer that pushed through the fire also brought that relative humidity up and gave us some relief this morning.”

Ground crews were again joined by air resources Thursday morning to assist with mop-up efforts.

“I expect to see some significant update on containment in the next couple of hours,” Garcia added.

ANF officials have said that fire danger levels in the area have been raised to “very high,” as temperatures continue rising and relative humidity drops, further drying out brush.

Los Angeles County firefighters stage in the Le Chene Restaurant parking lot as fixed wing aircraft and water dropping helicopters fight a brush fire in a remote area near Rowher Flats in Auga Dulce on Wednesday, July 01, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We’ve obviously seen a significant increase in firework use, and we just wanted to remind the public that fireworks of any kind are prohibited on public lands,” Garcia said. “With the additional closures we’re seeing, we’re anticipating some heavy use in the coming days (in the ANF).”

Fire patrols are expected to strictly enforce the “no fireworks” policy as the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches, and violations can result in a $5,000 fine and six months in jail.

In addition, overcrowding in popular areas makes it difficult for emergency personnel to access these areas for injuries, accidents or fires, Garcia added.

“The narrow canyon roads make it very difficult for our emergency response,” Garcia said. “We’re not discouraging folks from coming and enjoying the forest, we just suggest they have a Plan A and Plan B, so if a popular spot is full, they have another spot to go to enjoy.”