Santa Clarita Valley sees increase of 33 cases; brings total to 3,235

While COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise around the county, the number of cases reported for the Santa Clarita Valley increased by 33 in the last day, bringing the total number of local cases to 3,235.

The cases reported out of Pitchess Detention Center are tallied underneath those reported for the Castaic community, according to L.A. County Department of Public Health officials. The number of cases within the combined Castaic and jail tally increased by one in the last day.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, there have been a total of 32 deaths related to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, with the latest death being reported by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday.

The latest figures from Henry Mayo reported that 3,273 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 349 tests returning positive, 3,214 negative and 151 still pending, said Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital. 19 people remained in the hospital, an increase of six from last week, while 110 had since recovered and been discharged, Moody added.

On Thursday, Public Health reported 2,204 new cases had been confirmed countywide in the last 24 hours as well as 55 new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the county totals to 107,667 and 3,454, respectively.

Of those 55 deaths: 40 were over the age of 65, 11 were between the ages of 41-65; m and one person was between the ages of 18-40; 45 had underlying conditions.

The mortality rate countywide among confirmed cases is now 3.2%.

This latest announcement from Public Health comes a day after a modified health order was issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom that closed many indoor activities, such as indoor dining, museums, zoos, aquariums and cardrooms, for the next three weeks in 19 counties, which included Los Angeles County.

The closures heading into the holiday weekend, Newsom said, are due to the increasing number of cases around the state. In L.A. County alone on Thursday, there were 20 more deaths than were reported Wednesday, and it was the fifth consecutive day of new cases over 2,000, according to Public Health officials.

Gyms may remain open but must require patrons to wear a mask and gloves at all times and bars will remain closed, but retail operations for breweries, brew pubs and wineries may remain open.

L.A. County beaches will be closed from July 3 through July 6 at 5 a.m. in order to prevent crowded situations, Public Health officials said.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 3,235 Thursday, which, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,236

Unincorporated – Acton: 25

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 14

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 47

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,792 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 3

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 6

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 68

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 29

Unincorporated – Valencia: 13

