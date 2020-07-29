Saugus Union School District board president steps down, cites moving out of district

Julie Olsen, Saugus Union School District governing board president, announced her plan to step down from the board due to a move out of the district she represents, she confirmed Wednesday.

Olsen acknowledged her pending resignation in a statement emailed to The Signal on Wednesday, which made public following the district’s July 21 board meeting.

“I announced that I’ll be filing notice to the L.A. County Office of Education that my last day of service on the governing board for SUSD will be on Aug. 16,” Olsen wrote in the statement emailed to The Signal. “It’s with mixed emotions that my family has made the difficult decision to move up our relocation plans to reduce the number of significant transitions my son will experience this coming school year.”

Olsen said she wanted her son to start his junior high career in the school that he would be attending after the move. Olsen said because of this decision, she and her family would be leaving the Trustee Area No. 3 region, which includes the neighborhoods that feed into Santa Clarita, Highlands and Helmers elementary schools, in late August.

“It’s been an honor to serve on the Saugus governing board and be a part of the incredible progress we’ve made in recent years,” said Olsen. “My family is going to miss the many wonderful friends and neighbors we have here as we head into this next chapter.”

Laura Arrowsmith is the current clerk for the governing board. However, district officials were not immediately available Wednesday night to clarify the process for naming the new board president. .

Olsen was elected to the governing board in November 2016. Arrowsmith joined the board in 2018, and has been a history teacher in the William S. Hart Union High School District since 1989.