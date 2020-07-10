SCV case number grows to 3,515

The number of reported COVID-19 cases within the Santa Clarita Valley increased by 17 in the last day, according to Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 within the SCV is now at 37, according to Public Health officials.

In Los Angeles County as a whole, there have been 51 new deaths and 2,667 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of cases to 127,358 and the total number of deaths to 3,738, bringing the mortality rate to 2.9%.

Of the 51 people who died: 32 people were over the age of 65 years old; 14 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old; and three people who died were between 18 and 40 years old. Forty people had underlying health conditions.

One death was reported by the city of Long Beach and one death was reported by the city of Pasadena.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, new cases were tallied to lists attributed to the city of Santa Clarita, Acton, Canyon Country, Saugus and Castaic, where most of the cases stem from an outbreak at the Pitchess Detention Center.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday released its weekly tallies, showing that more than 660 tests have been conducted over the past week for a total of 3,936 since the start of the pandemic. Of that total figure, 415 returned positive and 3,671 negatives, while 407 remain pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. A total of 132 people have recovered and 11 remained at the hospital — a decrease of eight over the last seven days.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 3,515 Friday, which, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,473

Unincorporated – Acton: 33

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 16

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 52

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,816 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 3

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Saugus: 8

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 77

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 34

Unincorporated – Valencia: 13

