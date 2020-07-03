SCV Chamber of Commerce to host Sacramento Update

By Signal Staff

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Sacramento Update, with an update from state officials, including the lieutenant governor and state treasurer.

The special update is the latest in the chamber’s Current Affairs Forum series, which comes as the economy is slowly beginning to open.

“We are pleased to bring an amazing lineup and unique opportunity for our business community to interact with our elected representatives given the current pandemic,” Nancy Starczyk, chair of the chamber, said in a prepared statement. “Our chamber is at the forefront of advocacy and we need to constantly ensure Santa Clarita, and California as a whole, has a friendly and healthy business climate.”

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, State Treasurer Fiona Ma and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, are expected to participate in the update, with additional speakers to be announced.

Each representative is set to give a state update, followed by a question-and-answer session for attendees.

“The SCV Chamber is continuously advocating for our business community, especially during the global pandemic we endured and are currently going through,” Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber, said in the statement. “We have been strategizing and working on a plan to make sure our business community is fully prepared if and when another pandemic were to strike, and it all begins with advocating to our representatives in Sacramento to ensure we have a viable plan of action.”

Through the pandemic, the chamber has been working with the city of Santa Clarita, L.A. County and state and federal legislatures to work toward building a healthy business climate for the SCV.

The Sacramento Update is scheduled 2 p.m. July 17 via webinar. Registration is open at scvchamber.com, and is free for active members and $15 for nonmembers. The chamber encourages attendees to submit their questions ahead of time by emailing [email protected] with the subject line “Sacramento Update Question.”