SCV Rotary Club donates meals to Sheriff’s Station

As a “thank you for keeping the peace,” members of the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita donated meals to the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Monday.

After protests surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis came to the SCV, past club president Pat Kenney wanted to do something special as a “thank you,” club member Jason Downs said.

“The department’s handling of the ongoing protests during May and June was exemplary,” Downs added. “They treated our community with care and respect, and we honor their support of our friends and neighbors, exercising this great country’s constitutional right to protest in a peaceful manner.”

So, when current President Glenn Terry took over in early July, he put a committee together to make sure that the donation happened, headed by Dave Reeves and Larry Parsons.

An SCV Sheriff’s Station deputy accepts donated sandwiches provided by the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita. July 20, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Finally on Monday, club members visited the SCV Sheriff’s Station not once, but twice to feed both the morning and afternoon shifts, with sandwiches from Firehouse Subs on one occasion and burritos from Brother’s Burgers on the other.

“There’s a lot going on, and it’s important to recognize their good work,” Downs added. “They were extremely, extremely kind and extremely grateful.”

The SCV Rotary Club’s next project is set to be the renovation of its Peace Garden to include commemorative benches for Dominic Blackwell and Gracie Muehlberger, the two students killed in the Saugus High Shooting.

“We’re raising money for that project by selling commemorative tiles to donors,” Downs said.

Those interested in creating their own commemorative tile can do so with donations made to the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita. For more information, visit scvrotary.org.

Tim Cole of the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita takes a box of sandwiches to SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies Monday afternoon. July 20, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.