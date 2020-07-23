SCV sees two overnight pursuits

Two separate pursuits passed through the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday night. 

The first began around 11:30 p.m., when California Highway Patrol units saw an older model Dodge Ram black going the wrong way on Interstate 5, near the Valencia Boulevard offramp, according to CHP public information officer Josh Greengard.

“Units attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued the wrong way, evading the officers,” Greengard said.

With CHP officers unable to follow the vehicle the wrong way, they attempted  to coordinate additional units; but, by the time they were able to do so, they had located the vehicle, Greengard added. 

The second pursuit involved a juvenile behind the wheel and started around 1 a.m. in the Antelope Valley, according to Greengard.

The pursuit made its way down Highway 14 into central L.A. before eventually coming back to the SCV, where officers with CHP Newhall took over the pursuit, Greengard said. 

“We ended the pursuit around 2:30 a.m.,” Greengard said, adding that the suspect was taken into custody. “She had warrants out for her arrest from the Beverly Hills Police (Department), so we transported her over there.” 

