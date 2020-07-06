Soledad Fire in Agua Dulce burns 1,100 acres, 20% contained

A brush fire that burned more than 1,000 acres and shut down Highway 14 Sunday is now at 20% containment, according to an incident update report released Monday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a vegetation fire near the intersection of Highway 14 and Soledad Canyon Road around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

Warm weather and gusty 20- to 30-mph winds, quickly drove the fire, named the Soledad Fire for its proximity to Soledad Canyon Road, to 1,100 acres in a matter of hours, per the report.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies began evacuating residents between Agua Dulce Canyon Road to Briggs Road and Soledad Canyon Road to Highway 14, as of 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt. James Royal.

Firefighters battle the Soledad Fire that quickly consumed over 1,000 acres of dry brush Sunday afternoon. July 05, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

A total of about nine homes and 40 residents were under evacuation order as of Monday morning, according to officials.

The American Red Cross established a temporary evacuation site Sunday evening at Victory Outreach parking lot in Palmdale, where residents must remain in their vehicles.

Highway 14 was shut down in both directions from Soledad Canyon Road to Agua Dulce Canyon Road as of 3:45 p.m. Sunday and two northbound lanes remained closed Monday morning, along with both the Soledad Canyon Road onramp and Agua Dulce Canyon Road offramp.

By 4 p.m. Sunday, the fire had jumped Highway 14, as firefighters requested a second-alarm assignment and fixed-wing aircraft were also being launched, the Fire Department said in a social media post.

Firefighters battle the Soledad Fire that quickly consumed over 1,000 acres of dry brush Sunday afternoon. July 05, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

By 4:45 p.m., the fire had grown from 5 to 7 acres to 400, running in multiple drainages with a potential for 1,000 acres as firefighters requested a third-alarm response, according to fire officials.

Increased relative humidity and lower temperatures gave firefighters a bit of relief overnight in slowing the head of the fire, per the report.

No structures have been reported damaged or destroyed, though 4,795 structures remained threatened Monday morning.

There is still potential for growth Monday morning as temperatures warm throughout the day where fuel and topography align, the report continued.

Firefighters battle the Soledad Fire that quickly consumed over 1,000 acres of dry brush Sunday afternoon. July 05, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Crews are expected to work through the day mopping up hot spots, protecting structures and building containment lines.

More than 357 fire personnel are battling the fire, with 35 engines, nine hand crews, two water tenders, along with helicopters and fixed-wing air tankers, with assistance from CalFire, L.A. Fire Department, Angeles National Forest and other cities.

California Highway Patrol, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Bureau of Land Management and Caltrans personnel are also assisting.

The command post for the fire has been moved to Santa Clarita Central Park and a press conference is scheduled 9 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters battle the Soledad Fire that quickly consumed over 1,000 acres of dry brush Sunday afternoon. July 05, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.