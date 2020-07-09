Valencia native, ‘Glee’ actress missing, child found alone on Lake Piru

Valencia native and “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, 33, has been reported missing, after her child was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru on Wednesday afternoon.

Rivera’s 4-year-old son was reportedly found on the boat sleeping, but Rivera was not there with him, Ventura County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.

“A boater out on the lake discovered the boat drifting with (Rivera’s son) on board, asleep,” said Capt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. “So they contacted the rangers and began searching for the mother. Since that time, we have both aerial search going on and our dive team out here, as well.”

Rivera’s son told officials that he and his mother had been out swimming on the lake, using a boat that they had rented from a Lake Piru vendor, officials said.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

“We searched until 10 p.m., and then we discontinued our search efforts just because it’s too dark, you can’t dive in the dark,” said Capt. Dean Worthy of the Fillmore Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. “We have to wait until first light to get back out there and then we’re going to launch an even bigger search operation tomorrow.”

Worthy said Thursday’s operation would be a multi-agency endeavor with multiple dive teams. He confirmed they were searching for the “Glee” actress.

Rivera, in addition to her work on “Glee,” is known as an actress, singer and model who has had roles on “The Royal Family,” “Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” “Even Stevens,” “8 Simple Rules” and “CSI: Miami.”

Rivera graduated from Valencia High School in 2005.