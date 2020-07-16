Valencia woman arrested on suspicion of physical, financial elder abuse

A Valencia woman was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of neglecting and abusing her elderly parents.

The incident that sparked the arrest occurred in the last week of June, and resulted in an investigation by detectives for elder abuse and neglect.

The woman, identified as a 54-year-old Valencia resident, is believed to have physically abused her elderly parents in addition to forgery in an amount exceeding $950.

“She was arrested yesterday over at an apartment complex on the 23900 block of Decoro Drive,” Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said Thursday.

The woman was transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 8:37 a.m..

She was held in lieu of $70,000 bail.