Woman arrested on the suspicion that she attempted to stab a relative with scissors

A Saugus woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempting to stab a relative with a pair of scissors.

The call regarding an alleged assault with a deadly weapon occurred at approximately 1 a.m. Monday on the 28200 block of Rodgers Drive, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, reported that the suspect attempted to stab her during an argument.

“The victim and suspect are related to each other and live in the same household,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The 21-year-old woman from Saugus was arrested on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

She was booked and held in lieu of $50,000 bail at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.