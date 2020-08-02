2 SCV robberies occur within hours of each other

Two Santa Clarita Valley robberies occurred within hours of one another Monday, with the suspects from each incident both being arrested soon after deputies were called.

The first suspected robbery occurred on the 27600 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at 11:20 a.m.

The suspect, a 27-year-old transient man, is alleged to have walked into a store, grabbed alcohol from the shelves and then attempted to leave the store without paying, according to Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“A store employee directed the suspect to pay for the merchandise, at which time the suspect produced a box cutter and threatened to stab the victim,” said Somoano. “The suspect fled with the stolen items, and was later located in a wash near the location with the stolen merchandise.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the suspected robbery, and the suspect was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The man was also booked, in addition to felonious robbery, on suspicion of possession of narcotics.

The second robbery in the SCV on Monday occurred seven hours later on the 27100 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country. Similarly to the first incident, a 35-year-old Lancaster man is suspected of walking into a store, stealing an alcoholic beverage and leaving.

“When the clerk confronted him about taking the item without paying, the suspect stated he had a gun and would shoot the victim,” said Somoano.

The store owner gave deputies a description of the suspect. Deputies found and arrested a man who matched the description given about 45 minutes later.

He was booked on suspicion of felonious robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.