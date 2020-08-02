2 teens arrested after alleged break-in, vandalism at Magic Mountain

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies arrested two teens on suspicion of felony vandalism after a video posted on social media shows two individuals trespassing at the park, climbing the park’s signature observation tower and causing several thousand dollars’ worth of damage, according to park officials.

Riley Birchfield, 19, of Saugus, and Dylan Godoy, 19, of Valencia, were arrested at 7:55 a.m. Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Station booking logs.

A Tik Tok video obtained by The Signal shows two suspects breaking into the park past a chain-link fence, breaking into the park’s famed Sky Tower, filming from the ledge of the observation deck, discharging fire extinguishers, standing on the ledge of the tower and then jumping off a fence.

Sheriff’s Station officials reported the alleged vandalism cost more than $3,000 to repair.

Deputies took a report about the alleged vandalism from park officials that involved “large amounts of paint,” according to an email from Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller. “There were also some items damaged, including a large trash can and chair.”

The social media post doesn’t show the paint vandalism; however, park officials noted Six Flags Magic Mountain has 24-hour video surveillance at the park, in addition to security officers.

The park is currently closed due to Los Angeles County Public Health COVID-19 guidelines.

“Six Flags Magic Mountain has zero-tolerance for this type of behavior and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” said Sue Carpenter, spokeswoman for Six Flags Magic Mountain. “The safety of our employees and parks is our utmost priority, even during this closure.”