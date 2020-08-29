29 more cases reported for the SCV; brings local total to 4,952

The number of confirmed cases within the Santa Clarita Valley increased by 29 in the last day, bringing the local total to 4,952.

In Los Angeles County as a whole, Public Health Department officials reported 35 new deaths and 2,103 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall totals to 5,245 and 220,762, respectively.

Officials said that despite the number of new cases exceeding 2,000, they are still experiencing a backlog as a result of the state electronic reporting system.

There are 1,393 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 33% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. Daily hospitalizations numbers continue to decline and today’s numbers haven’t been seen since mid-June.

Of the 35 new deaths reported today, nine people that died (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, nine people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and five people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. 23 of them had underlying health conditions.

The mortality rate countywide among confirmed cases is 2.3%.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall hospital have also dropped. Two weeks ago, the hospital reported 25 admissions and on Wednesday reported a total of nine.

In the SCV, new cases over the past 24 hours were attributed to the city of Santa Clarita (23), Bouquet Canyon (1) Canyon Country (1), Castaic (2), Stevenson Ranch (2) and Val Verde (1).

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at

Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 4,952 Saturday, broken down into region as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,625

Unincorporated – Acton: 55

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 22

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 102

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,877 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus: 21

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 137

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 54

Unincorporated – Valencia: 39

