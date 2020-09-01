Adult film star charged with new sex assault counts, including SCV incident

A well-known porn star who’s already been charged with rape was charged Monday with nearly two dozen new counts of sexual assault, including one that allegedly involved a teenager at a house party in Santa Clarita.

In June, Ron Jeremy Hyatt, 67, pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, and on Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced it was amending charges against him to include an additional 20 counts involving 13 women, from ages 15 to 54, that date back to 2004.

The complaint against him includes: six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

“In June 2004, a 15-year-old girl attended a party in Santa Clarita where the defendant allegedly sexually assaulted her,” read a statement from the D.A.’s Office.

The most recent incident allegedly occurred on New Year’s Day outside a Hollywood business and others inside a West Hollywood bar and in the parking lot, according to the D.A.’s Office.

If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 250 years to life in state prison, officials said. On Monday, Hyatt pleaded not guilty to the new charges and is scheduled to return to court in October for a preliminary hearing date to be scheduled.

Deputy District Attorneys Paul Thompson and Marlene Martinez are prosecuting the case.