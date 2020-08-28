Castaic Lake reopens amid Lake Fire progress

U.S. Forestry Services Sky Crane gets water from Castaic Lake to battle the nearby Castaic Fire on Saturday, Aug. 01, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
After being closed for nearly two weeks due to the Lake Fire, the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area is set to begin reopening this weekend. 

The area, including the lower and upper lakes, had been closed to the public as it was being used as a base camp for firefighters battling the Lake Fire, which had burned 31,089 acres, with 70% containment, by Thursday. 

The Castaic Lake campground is set to reopen Friday, while the main ramp, with lake access, is set to reopen Sunday.

The lagoon launch and west ramps, along with the swim beach, are expected to remain closed to public access until further notice. 

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

