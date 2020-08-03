City: 2020 Santa Clarita Marathon canceled due to pandemic

The 2020 santa Clarita Marathon has been canceled due to continued public health concerns for all participants brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Monday.

All registered runners will be issued a full refund to their original form of payment, according to a news release the city issued.

The marathon, originally scheduled for Nov. 7 and 8, would have celebrated its 25th anniversary of staging a race. Each year, runners explore miles of off-street trails over the course of the full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K and Mayor’s Walk.

“The city looks forward to welcoming back participants in 2021,” read the news release.

Traditionally held in the fall, the marathon is a large-scale community event that requires months of advanced planning with law enforcement, vendors, volunteers and community partners. This year will mark just the second time the event has been canceled after races could not be run in 2003 due to poor air quality caused by fires throughout the region, officials said.

For more information about the event’s cancellation, contact the city’s Arts and Events division at 661-250-3787 or [email protected].