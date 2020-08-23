Community celebrates neighbor’s 101st birthday

A year after the last global pandemic began, Milda Meacham was born. Now she turns 101 during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

A Canyon Country community came out Friday evening to celebrate the birthday of a neighbor who has now spent more than a century on Earth.

Reat-grandson Garrett Fisher,left, and daughter Carmen Fisher, right, join Milda Meacham, center, as she celebrates her 101st Birthday with family and friends in Santa Clarita on Friday, August 21, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

During the birthday celebration, members of the Elks Lodge in Canyon Country drove by honking their horns and waving signs in celebration of Meacham, whose husband was a long-term member of the organization.

“This kind of got out amongst the Elks members and they came out and did the big drive-through,” said Michael Fisher, Meacham’s grandson. “With COVID-19, it could only be family, and even this makes us nervous enough.”

Friends and family drive by to celebrate Milda Meacham’s 101st Birthday in Santa Clarita on Friday, August 21, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

“But we wanted to do something special for Granny, so we kind of took from what we had been seeing other people doing and tried to make the best of it,” he added.

Meacham said on her centennial, her grandson had gotten married and during this year’s celebration she was speechless. She said both were “pretty high on her list” for the best birthdays she’s ever had.

“These two are really special. I’ve had a lot of other ones that I don’t even remember.”