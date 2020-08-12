Community: Education in brief

Whitehead named to Wisconsin-Madison dean’s list

Nicole Whitehead, of Valencia, was named to the University of Wisconsin-Madison dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year. Whitehead studies in the university’s School of Human Ecology.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

Megan Waldau graduates from Whitman College

Valencia native Megan Waldau received her bachelor’s degree from Whitman College on May 24.

A graduate of West Ranch High School, Waldau graduated with a bachelor’s degree in art. Graduates were honored in a virtual commencement ceremony this year.

Founded in 1882, Whitman College is a highly selective private, independent, co-educational, non-sectarian residential liberal arts and sciences undergraduate college located in Walla Walla, Washington. The college is home to approximately 1,500 undergraduate students exploring 45 departmental majors that lead to a bachelor of arts degree.

3 local students named to Marquette University’s spring 2020 dean’s list

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

Patrick Magee, of Newhall, pursuing a bachelor of science in finance.

Claire Fellbaum, of Valencia, pursuing a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences.

Ally Spencer, of Valencia, pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing.

To make the dean’s list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2020 semester and have no disqualifying grades.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 84 different countries. Marquette is ranked in the top 10 nationally for job placement.