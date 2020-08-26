County making COVID-19 case rate progress but residents warned to be cautious ahead of Labor Day weekend

By Tammy Murga and Emily Alvarenga

County Public Health officials reported Wednesday the rate of infection per 100,000 residents has dropped by 50% in the past month — from 400 cases per 100,000 residents to less than 200 — while offering a caution to the public ahead of Labor Day weekend.

“If you look back at our data, you’ll see two to three weeks after Memorial Day, we started seeing a spike and, two to three weeks after July 4, we had our biggest spike,” said county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer during a county broadcast. “We’re concerned that people may, in fact, forget how important it is to still modify everything we do and avoid those gatherings, if we want to keep community-transmission rates down.”

No closures, such as at beaches and parks, are expected but residents are expected to continue practicing physical distancing and wearing face masks, Ferrer said.

Public Health officials also reported Wednesday 1,642 new COVID-19 cases a day after announcing a tally of fewer than 1,000 cases for the first time since June, which brought the total to 235,386 total. The death toll grew to 5,663 after a reported 58 new deaths.

Hospitalizations, which reflects what happens in the broader community, continue to drop countywide, according to county Health Services Director Christina Ghaly.

CDC new guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted Monday its COVID-19 testing guidelines, saying asymptomatic individuals do not need to get tested for the virus.

“You do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or state or local public health officials recommend you take one,” the CDC said on its website.

L.A. County continues to recommend that close contacts of those who have tested positive get tested, “(a)s we know people who are infected with COVID-19 can be asymptomatic and can potentially infect others,” said Ferrer.

Statewide updates

Wednesday’s county updates come as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new partnership with PerkinElmer to add up to 150,000 diagnostic COVID-19 tests per day, with a 24- to 48-hour guaranteed turnaround time.

“This provides us the ability to have much more stability and the ability to provide more reliability to people that are at risk, (such as) essential workers, to address the issue of the supply chain constraints that we think will only grow, not diminish, into the flu season, to provide some insurance against what we refer to as the ‘Twindemic’ of flu and COVID season, to provide guarantees in terms of turnaround time for results, and ultimately to drive down the cost for everybody,” Newsom said during Wednesday’s state briefing.

Right now, each COVID-19 test averages $150-$200, and through this partnership, Newsom expects those costs can drop to $47.99 per test for 40,000 tests, with the potential to drop to $30.78 per test for 100,000 tests.

This comes as Newsom said the state’s seven-day average of COVID-19 cases, along with hospitalizations, has continued to decline, with case rates going from 6.1% to 5.8%.

Newsom also announced that new guidelines for the reopening of schools and some businesses are expected to be released Friday, though he did not clarify any further. Ferrer said the county would closely review the new guidelines and that “we’re not ready to open up our waiver process for schools.”

SCV breakdown

Public Health officials are expected to release the latest numbers for the SCV later on Wednesday.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 5,227 as of Tuesday, broken down into region as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,851

Unincorporated – Acton: 58

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 24

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 112

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,891 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus: 26

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 146

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 59

Unincorporated – Valencia: 40

