Deputies arrest 2 after street-painting investigation

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested two teenagers on suspicion of felony vandalism after city officials said the teens’ Juneteenth effort to write “BLM” in white spray paint across Cinema Drive cost about $3,000 to remove.

Quynn Lubs, 18, of Santa Clarita, was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of felony vandalism, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.

“Lubs was arrested on felony vandalism charges in connection with an incident that was reported on (June 19) on the 23000 block of Cinema Drive, Saugus, where spray paint was used on the street,” according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “This is still an active investigation by COBRA detectives.”

Photos obtained by The Signal show the lettering appearing on Cinema Drive in letters that stretch across three lanes of traffic.

No other information regarding the investigation was released by station officials. However, Miller confirmed a second individual, a juvenile, was also arrested in connection with the incident.

A GoFundMe campaign created to raise money for the two teens’ legal fees says one of the individuals was a juvenile arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism about 40 days after the incident, on July 31. The GoFundMe has local attorney David Barlavi listed as a contact. It was posted Sunday, and has garnered more than $1,300.

“This did not in any way shape or form rise to the level of felony vandalism,” said Barlavi, who said he looks at it as, “what if after 9/11, a few of our local kids went out and wrote 9/11 on one of our streets, in … washable, non-toxic paint. … Would they be arrested and charged with a felony?”

“The paint literally says for ages 4 and up — washable, nontoxic,” Barlavi added, describing the paint the teens used.

Santa Clarita officials confirmed members of the city’s street maintenance team were the ones tasked with removing the paint. The paint was removed the following day.

The city’s Public Works officials confirmed the cost with the Sheriff’s Station, who reported the $3,000 price tag for removal was associated with “staff time and equipment usage,” according to city spokeswoman Carrie Lujan, who said a detailed breakdown of the cost was not immediately available Monday evening, but would be provided Tuesday.

“I’m hoping that we’ll handle this as we usually do, like a family, a Santa Clarita family,” said Barlavi, “and that cooler heads will prevail, and that we won’t … go overboard, with our own kids.”