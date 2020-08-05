Deputies investigate non-injury shooting in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Riverpark Apartments in Canyon Country around 9 p.m. Tuesday. 

Shortly after 9 p.m., deputies were called to the 27300 block of Evi Lane for reports of gunshots being heard, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

“Preliminary information indicates that two family members got into argument, and there was a disturbance where a firearm was discharged,” Miller said. “Detectives thought it was the family member.”

Reports indicate that the suspect shot at an uninhabited dwelling, shattering a window, though no one was injured as a result of the incident, nor were Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel called to the scene, according to fire and sheriff’s officials. 

SCV Sheriff’s Station’s Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault (COBRA) team detectives are handling the investigation, and are expected to continue talking to witnesses and residents on Evi Lane Wednesday, according to Miller. 

As of Wednesday morning, no suspect was in custody and the investigation remained ongoing. 

